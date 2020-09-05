हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Dani Ceballos

Dani Ceballos returns to Arsenal for second loan spell from Real Madrid

The 24-year-old Spanish midfielder had a succesul first stint at Arsenal last season where he played 37 times for the club, sealing his place as a key midfielder in the starting lineup 

Dani Ceballos returns to Arsenal for second loan spell from Real Madrid
Image Credits: Twitter/@Arsenal

London: Arsenal have re-signed Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos for a second season-long loan after a successful first spell last term, the Premier League club announced on Friday.

Ceballos played 37 times for the north London club last season, sealing his place as a key midfielder in the starting lineup in the second half of the campaign following the appointment of Mikel Arteta as coach.

The 24-year-old Spain international also played a key role in the club`s FA Cup title run, scoring a late winner in their quarter-final victory at Sheffield United.

"Dani was an integral part of our team last season and finished the season in excellent form," Arteta said in a statement.

"I love Dani`s passion and commitment and he`s a highly skilful player. We`re all delighted to welcome him back and we look forward to seeing him pick up where he left off."

The news follows Arsenal`s capture of Chelsea winger Willian on a free transfer and Lille centre back Gabriel Magalhaes earlier this week.

Arsenal, who finished eighth last season, started their campaign with a penalty shootout victory over Liverpool in the Community Shield and begin their league campaign at newly-promoted Fulham on September 12.

Dani CeballosArsenalReal MadridEnglish Premier LeagueEPL
