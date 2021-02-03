Diego Maradona’s daughter calls for justice, vomited after listening to last audio messages

Football legend Diego Maradona’s daughter Dalma claimed in a tweet that she vomited after listening to the alleged audio message exchanged between her late father’s neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque and the psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov on the day of the Argentina great’s death.

The private audio messages that were leaked to the local media – and are attributed to Luque and Cosachov – took place on November 25 at the time of Maradona’s passing. Cosachov was in Maradona’s house at the time of his death, and allegedly was keeping Luque up to date with what was happening.

“We entered the room and (he) was cold, cold,” the audio message said according to website ESPN. “With all the circulation marked. We started to do the resuscitation and he recovered his tone a little and, let's say, he recovered a little body temperature. All of that was more or less 10 minutes that we did manual CPR and then the ambulance arrived. Now they are proceeding.”

Maradona died at the age of 60 of a heart attack, two weeks after being released from a hospital in Buenos Aires following brain surgery. Luque, who performed the surgery on Maradona, had earlier referred to the former player as a ‘difficult patient’.

Dalma holds Luque and her father’s lawyer and agent Matias Morla responsible for his passing. She wrote on social media: “I just listened to the audios between Luque and the psychiatrist and I vomited! The only thing I ask God is that justice is done!”

A probe was opened by local authorities into the treatment and drugs prescribed to the former footballer by his doctors and as part of the investigation, Luque's home and office were searched. Neither alcohol nor narcotic drugs were found in his body at the time of his death.