Dortmund's Marco Reus ruled out of Champions League clash against Tottenham

Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus has been ruled out of the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Tottenham Hotspur due to a thigh injury, the club has said.

Reus, who has 17 goals for Dortmund in all competitions and is the club`s leading goal-scorer, sustained the injury on his thigh during their German Cup defeat at the hands of Werder Bremen last week.

He was subsequently also forced to miss their draw with Hoffenheim in the league at the weekend.

"We would, of course, have liked to have him in London, because his presence is a bit intimidating for the opponent," Dortmund official Sebastian Kehl told reporters.

"But we`ll compensate for his absence," he added.

Jadon Sancho, the 18-year-old English winger who has eight goals and 10 assists in all competitions to his name, is expected to take Reus` place in the starting lineup for Dortmund.

However, it is still unclear whether Reus will be fit in time for the return leg on March 5.