Manchester City are set to take on Newcastle United in the Premier League 2022-23 season fixture on Sunday (August 21). Pep Guardiola's Man City have picked up right from where they left off as they have won both the fixtures of the new EPL season in spectacular fashion. Star signing Erling Haaland had a rough game last time he went out as he touched the ball only 8 times in the clash against Bournemouth. However, he still managed one assist and City won the 4-1 following their clinical win over West Ham United in game-week 1. ('Now he is alongside Henry, Ronaldo...?', Man City coach Pep Guardiola on Erling Haaland's criticism)

On the other hand, Newcastle are coming with a 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest and will surely look to get a single point away from this fixture eyeing a better position at the end of the season compared to their last year performance. (Lionel Messi's Paris Saint-Germain vs Lille Ligue 1 match Livestreaming HERE)

Below are all the live streaming details for the Manchester City vs Newcastle United English Premier League match:

When is the English Premier League match Manchester City vs Newcastle United going to be played?

The English Premier League match Manchester City vs Newcastle United will be played on Sunday (August 21) from 9:00 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the English Premier League match Manchester City vs Newcastle United going to be played?

The English Premier League match Manchester City vs Newcastle United will be played at St.James Park, Newcastle.

Where can I watch the English Premier League match Manchester City vs Newcastle United?

The English Premier League match Manchester City vs Newcastle United will be telecast live on Star Sports and Star Sports Select.

How can I live stream the English Premier League match Manchester City vs Newcastle United in India?

The English Premier League match Manchester City vs Newcastle United will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.