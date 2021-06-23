हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Euro Cup

Euro 2020: Spain thrash Slovakia 5-0 to set up last-16 clash with Croatia

Goals from Aymeric Laporte, Pablo Sarabia, Ferran Torres and two own goals from Martin Dubravka and Juraj Kucka sealed Spain's progress to the knockout stages.

Spain players celebrate a goal against Slovakia (Source: UEFA/Twitter)

Spain claimed the biggest win of the tournament with a 5-0 thrashing of Slovakia in their final European Championship Group E match on Wednesday (June 23) to finish second in the group and set up a last-16 clash with Croatia in Copenhagen.

Slovakia were eliminated as four other third-placed teams had either more points or a better goal difference.

Dubravka saved an early penalty from Alvaro Morata but gifted Spain the opener when he attempted to punch a rebound off Sarabia's shot over the bar, only to palm it into his own net.

Aymeric Laporte doubled the lead before halftime. Sarabia was then rewarded with a goal when left back Jordi Alba swung a cross into the box and the Paris Saint-Germain winger found space to take a first-time shot that went in off the post.

Sarabia turned provider when he set up substitute Ferran Torres who scored within a minute of coming on, flicking a low cross past Dubravka for the fifth. Spain forced another own goal minutes later when Kucka failed to clear off the line.

