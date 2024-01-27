The Internet was buzzing when a report came out that Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr will play against Lionel Messi's Inter Miami in February 2024. As per a report from Marca, both teams have even landed in Riyadh for the epic friendly match between Ronaldo and Messi. Inter Miami are preparing for a new season with the Leagues Cup, US Open Cup and CONCOCAF Champions Cup up for grabs. They will face El Salvador, Dallas, Texas, Al Hilal and Al Nassr to get in the groove for the upcoming football season. So yes, we could see Ronaldo and Messi on a same football pitch once again.

Dubbed as a kind of "Last Dance" between Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr and Lionel Messi of Miami, both players are now officially in Riyadh after Messi and Inter Miami landed on Thursday.

Ronaldo is still uncertain, but Messi will undoubtedly participate. The Portuguese star's injury prevented him from playing, therefore Al Nassr had to postpone their friendly matches in China, even though the squad traveled and trained there.

Last 3 matches between Messi and Ronaldo:



Messi:

RONALDO:



They play each other again in 5 days. pic.twitter.com/lRWbW1BP8k January 27, 2024

Cristiano Ronaldo finished as the top-scorer in football for the year 2023 and won Dubai's Globe Soccer Award for the best goal scorer of the year recently. However, the legendary Portuguese footballer took aim at Ballon d'Or and FIFA Best Awards. Notably, both awards were won by his long-time rival Lionel Messi. Many were surprised after the Argentine lifted both the trophies beating Kylian Mbappe of PSG and Erling Haaland of Manchester City who won the UEFA Champions League and Premier League in 2023.

"I think that, in a way these awards are losing credibility. We have to analyse the entire season. It’s not to say that Messi didn’t deserve it, or Haaland or even Mbappe, I simply no longer believe in these awards and it’s not because I won at the globe soccer but these are facts, the numbers are there and the numbers don’t deceive. They can’t take this trophy away from me because it’s a reality, So it makes me even happier, because the numbers are facts," Ronaldo said to the paper.