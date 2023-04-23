FC Barcelona Vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch BAR Vs ATM Match LaLiga In India?

Coming from a second goalless draw since the El Clasico, FC Barcelona will host rivals Atletico Madrid at Camp Nou on Sunday night in their La Liga fixture. Barcelona are in a mus-win situation if want to rule out arch-rivals Real Madrid out of the Spanish top flight title race. Coach Xavi will need his star players like Robert Lewandowski and more to find the net tonight to gain some momentum in winning the La Liga title.

Real Madrid latest win on Saturday has shrunk Barca's lead to only eight points at the moment. Another failure or draw for Barcelona will only make things worse than they already are for the Catalan club.

Checkout the live streaming details of FC Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid LaLiga match below

When is the La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid going to be played?

The La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid will be played on Sunday (April 23) from 7:45 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid going to be played?

The La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid will be played at Camp Nou.

How can I live stream the La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid in India?

The La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid will be live-streamed on the Voot app and website.

FC Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Predicted XI

Barcelona (4-3-3): Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Eric, Balde; Pedri, Busquets, De Jong; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Gavi

Atlético (3-5-2): Oblak; Savic, Giménez, Hermoso; Molina, De Paul, Koke, Lemar, Carrasco; Correa, Griezmann