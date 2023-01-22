FC Barcelona vs Getafe match Live Streaming: When and where to watch BAR vs GET LaLiga match in India?

La Liga table leaders FC Barcelona will host Getafe at Camp Nou on Sunday (January 22). Barca will look to increase the points gap over arch-rivals Real Madrid in the home game. Xavi's side are currently unbeaten from their last five matches in all competitions. FC Barcelona will miss Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres due to their respective suspensions. Ansu Fati is likely to lead the attacking lineup alongside Gavi and Ousmane Dembele.

Barcelona possible XI: Ter Stegen; Araujo, Kounde, Christensen, Balde; De Jong, Busquets, Pedri; Dembele, Fati, Gavi

Checkout the live streaming details of FC Barcelona vs Getafe LaLiga match below

When is the La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Getafe going to be played?

The La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Getafe will be played on Sunday (January 22) from 11:00 PM (IST) onwards.

@FCBarcelona have not lost any of the games they have played at home in LaLiga this season...



This is their best performance at home at this stage of the competition since 2019/20!! pic.twitter.com/da57oRllS2 — LaLigaTV (@LaLigaTV) January 22, 2023

Where is the La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Getafe going to be played?

The La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Getafe will be played at the Camp Nou, Spain.

How can I live stream the La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Getafe in India?

The La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Getafe will be live-streamed on the Voot app and website.