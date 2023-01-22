topStoriesenglish
FC BARCELONA VS GETAFE

FC Barcelona vs Getafe match Live Streaming: When and where to watch BAR vs GET LaLiga match in India?

Last Updated: Jan 22, 2023, 07:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau

La Liga table leaders FC Barcelona will host Getafe at Camp Nou on Sunday (January 22). Barca will look to increase the points gap over arch-rivals Real Madrid in the home game. Xavi's side are currently unbeaten from their last five matches in all competitions. FC Barcelona will miss Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres due to their respective suspensions. Ansu Fati is likely to lead the attacking lineup alongside Gavi and Ousmane Dembele.

Barcelona possible XI: Ter Stegen; Araujo, Kounde, Christensen, Balde; De Jong, Busquets, Pedri; Dembele, Fati, Gavi

When is the La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Getafe going to be played?

The La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Getafe will be played on Sunday (January 22) from 11:00 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Getafe going to be played?

The La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Getafe will be played at the Camp Nou, Spain.

How can I live stream the La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Getafe in India?

The La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Getafe will be live-streamed on the Voot app and website.

FC Barcelona vs GetafeLa LigaBarcelona livestreamRobert LewandowskiXavi

