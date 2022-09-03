FC Barcelona are now set to travel away from home to take on Sevilla at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan on Sunday (September 4). It will be a difficult test for the Julen Lopetegui side as they have not started their season with on a positive note and are yet to register their first win of the new LaLiga season. Barcelona, on the other hand, have been in fine form after their first goalless draw at home against Rayo Vallecano. Robert Lewandowski with numerous signings will look to overtake arch-rivals Real Madrid in order to challenge them for the Spanish title.

Checkout the live streaming details of FC Barcelona vs Sevilla LaLiga match below:

When is the La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Sevilla going to be played?

The La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Sevilla will be played on Sunday (September 4) from 12:30 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Sevilla going to be played?

The La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Sevilla will be played at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium.

How can I live stream the La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Sevilla in India?

The La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Sevilla will be live-streamed on the Voot app and website.