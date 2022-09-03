NewsFootball
FC BARCELONA VS SEVILLA

FC Barcelona vs Sevilla match Live Streaming: When and where to watch BAR vs SEV LaLiga match in India?

FC Barcelona vs Sevilla live streaming details of the LaLiga match here

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Sep 03, 2022, 08:41 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

FC Barcelona vs Sevilla match Live Streaming: When and where to watch BAR vs SEV LaLiga match in India?

FC Barcelona are now set to travel away from home to take on Sevilla at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan on Sunday (September 4). It will be a difficult test for the Julen Lopetegui side as they have not started their season with on a positive note and are yet to register their first win of the new LaLiga season. Barcelona, on the other hand, have been in fine form after their first goalless draw at home against Rayo Vallecano. Robert Lewandowski with numerous signings will look to overtake arch-rivals Real Madrid in order to challenge them for the Spanish title.

Checkout the live streaming details of FC Barcelona vs Sevilla LaLiga match below:

When is the La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Sevilla going to be played?

The La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Sevilla will be played on Sunday (September 4) from 12:30 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Sevilla going to be played?

The La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Sevilla will be played at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium.

How can I live stream the La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Sevilla in India?

The La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Sevilla will be live-streamed on the Voot app and website.

Live Tv

FC Barcelona vs SevillaLaLiga livestreamBAR vs SEV liveBarca vs SEV live streaming

Trending news

DNA Video
UP TO BIHAR... Demand for survey of madrasas
DNA Video
Mahabharat on madrasas, opposition flared up on the orders of Yogi government.
DNA Video
Namaste India: Will run madrassa, not show paper?
DNA Video
DNA: Desi 'plastic surgery' of fingerprints
DNA Video
DNA: Will 3 weekly off make you smart or lazy?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: More than half of doctors in India are fake!
DNA Video
DNA: INS Vikrant's indigenous revolution at sea
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 2, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Will run madrasas but not willing to show documents?
DNA Video
DNA: Twitter’s new Edit Tweet feature