FC Barcelona vs Valencia match Live Streaming: When and where to watch BAR vs VAL LaLiga match in India?

After being officially eliminated from the UEFA Champions League group stage, FC Barcelona will travel to Valencia on Saturday. Barcelona are currently second in La Liga, three points behind Real Madrid, while Gennaro Gattuso's side are 15th, having won only one of their last five games. Both teams will try everything they can to win Saturday's game, as both are desperate for a win after a disappointing week.

Following the setback in the Clásico, Barca has won the last two league games, and they weren't poor victories either as the Blaugrana demolished a couple of high-caliber teams in Villarreal and Athletic Bilbao. It won't be simple this weekend, but the Catalans need an impressive third straight victory to boost morale in the team.

On the other hand, Valencia had a very busy summer and hired Gennaro Gattuso as their new manager. Moreover, Valencia is not just a significantly better squad than they were the previous year, but they are also playing excellent attacking football and are in the Top 4 in terms of both goals scored and projected goals.

Checkout the live streaming details of FC Barcelona vs Valencia LaLiga match below:

When is the La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Valencia going to be played?

The La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Valencia will be played on Sunday (October 30) from 12:30 AM (IST) onwards.

Where is the La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Valencia going to be played?

The La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Valencia will be played at the Mestalla Stadium, Spain.

How can I live stream the La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Valencia in India?

The La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Valencia will be live-streamed on the Voot app and website.