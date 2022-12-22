topStoriesenglish
FIFA Rankings: Lionel Messi's Argentina climb to second after World Cup win, where is India RANKED?



Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Dec 22, 2022, 08:37 PM IST

Lionel Messi's Argentina lifted the FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy beating France in the finals. However, that was also not enough for the nation to become the number 1 in FIFA rankings. Brazil, who were eliminated by Croatia in the quarterfinals are still the number 1 nation in world football. Argentina moved up one place to No. 2 and beaten finalist France also rose one to No. 3. Where does India rank in FIFA? Indian men's football team is ranked 106th in the world while the women's team is ranked 61. (Why FIFA World Cup is a distant dream for India? Read here)

Belgium is still at No. 4, a fall of two places, despite winning only one game in Qatar and failing to advance from the group stage. England and the Netherlands, both beaten quarterfinalists, stay at Nos. 5 and 6 respectively. Croatia climbed five places to No. 7. European champion Italy is at No. 8 despite failing to qualify for the World Cup. Morocco is the best-placed African nation at No. 11, up 11 places, for its historic run to the semifinals.

The United States at No. 13 is the best of the CONCACAF region teams, rising three places after advancing to the round of 16. Mexico is No. 15. Japan leads the Asian confederation teams at No. 20, up four places, and Australia rises 11 places to No. 27. Both reached the round of 16. Cameroon, which beat Brazil in the group stage, rose 10 places to be No. 33. (With PTI inputs)

