हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
FIFA

FIFA suspends Pakistan Football Federation

FIFA had issued a warning letter before the action was taken.

FIFA suspends Pakistan Football Federation
File image (Source: Twitter)

Football's world governing body FIFA on Wednesday suspended the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) with immediate effect due to third-party interference which constitutes a serious violation of the FIFA Statutes.

FIFA issued a statement on its website stating, "The situation was prompted by the recent hostile takeover of the PFF headquarters in Lahore by a group of protestors and an alleged decision by certain individuals to remove the FIFA-appointed normalisation committee of the PFF led by Haroon Malik and to hand over the leadership of the PFF to Syed Ashfaq Hussain Shah."

The PFF office was attacked on March 27 this year and people inside held hostage by its former president, Syed Ashfaq Hussain Shah, and his group.

The world governing body added that a warning letter had been issued before the action was taken.

As the situation remains unchanged, the Bureau of the Council decided to suspend the PFF.

FIFA said its order would only be revoked if full control of the PFF is given back to Haroon Malik.

"This suspension will only be lifted once FIFA has received confirmation from the normalisation committee of the PFF that PFF's premises, accounts, administration, and communication channels are again under its full control and it can continue to carry out its mandate without further hindrance."

Meanwhile, FIFA also banned the Chadian Football Association (FTFA) due to government interference.

The Chadian Football Association (FTFA) suspension was prompted by the recent decisions of Chadian government authorities to permanently withdraw the powers delegated to the FTFA, establish a national committee for the temporary management of football and seize control of the FTFA premises.

The suspension will be lifted once the relevant government decisions have been repealed and the FTFA and its management, led by President Moctar Mahamoud Hamid, have confirmed to FIFA that the FTFA premises are again under its control.

(With Agencies inputs)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
FIFAPakistan Football FederationPFFHaroon Malik
Next
Story

Three Bengaluru FC member test positive for COVID-19 ahead of AFC qualifiers

Must Watch

PT8M44S

News 50: Watch top 50 news stories of the day