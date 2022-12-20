FIFA World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi SMASHES huge Instagram record, sails past Cristiano Ronaldo, check HERE

Argentina captain Lionel Messi fulfilled a long-cherished dream to win the FIFA World Cup and became the first footballer to win two FIFA ‘Golden Ball’ awards on Sunday (December 18) night. Apart from the spate of records on the field, Messi soared to a new high on social media as well with his Instagram post to celebrate FIFA World Cup 2022 win. Messi’s post was liked by over 50 million people – a new record for any sportsperson’s post.

Messi captioned the post, “CAMPEONES DEL MUNDO!!!!!!!(champions of the world)” has got over 52 million likes.

In the post, Messi wrote: “So many times I dreamed it, so much I wanted it that I still don’t fall, I can’t believe it…… Thank you so much to my family, to all who support me and also to all who believed in us. We prove once again that Argentinians when we fight together and united we are able to achieve what we aim. The merit is of this group, which is above individuals, is the strength of all fighting for the same dream that was also the one of all Argentinians… We did it!!! LET’S GO ARGENTINA DAMN!!!!! We’re seeing each other very soon.”

Within hours of being shared, Messi’s post became the most-liked post on Instagram by any sportsperson. The previous record for the most-liked Instagram post was held by another football great and Messi’s contemporary and Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo that shows Ronaldo playing chess with Messi with the caption, “Victory is a State of Mind. A long tradition of crafting trunks photographed by @annieleibovitz for @louisvuitton.” That post has received 41.9 million likes as of Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani placing a black and gold bisht – a traditional item of clothing worn in the region for special events and celebrations – on the Argentina captain before the 35-year-old was handed the FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy has created quite a storm of anger.

The World Cup trophy presentation moment has been the most trending topic with social media users expressing the pride and joy they felt seeing the moment. Messi allowed the Emir to place the robe around his shoulders before taking the trophy from FIFA president Gianni Infantino

In his new attire, which covered his national pale blue and white jersey, Messi danced towards his teammates before lifting the trophy above his head, after beating France 4-3 via penalties on Sunday. With both teams tied three-all at the end of the extra time, the tie-breaker system was applied.

