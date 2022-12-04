topStoriesenglish
NewsFootball
FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

FIFA World Cup 2022: More problems in Brazil camp as Gabriel Jesus, Alex Telles ruled out of tournament due to injury

The loss of Telles could prove particularly telling given the injuries to fellow defenders Danilo and Alex Sandro

Last Updated: Dec 04, 2022, 11:39 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

FIFA World Cup 2022: More problems in Brazil camp as Gabriel Jesus, Alex Telles ruled out of tournament due to injury

Brazil's Gabriel Jesus and Alex Telles will miss the rest of the FIFA World Cup because of knee injuries, the country's football confederation said late on Saturday. Arsenal forward Jesus and Sevilla left-back Telles were forced off the pitch in the second half of Brazil`s 1-0 defeat to Cameroon in their final group-stage match on Friday.

"Alex Telles and Gabriel Jesus underwent tests on Saturday morning accompanied by Brazil team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar," the confederation said in a statement, reports Xinhua.

"An MRI on their right knees confirmed the extent of the injuries and the impossibility of recovery in time to participate [again] in the World Cup."

The loss of Telles could prove particularly telling given the injuries to fellow defenders Danilo and Alex Sandro. Right-back Danilo is recovering from an ankle sprain sustained in Brazil's tournament opener against Serbia while Sandro missed Friday's match with an adductor problem. That leaves Brazil with only one fit specialist full-back - 39-year-old Dani Alves - who looked off the pace in Brazil's loss to Cameroon. Doubt also surrounds the availability of prolific forward Neymar, who has missed Brazil's past two matches due to an ankle problem.

Live Tv

FIFA World Cup 2022Brazil squadBrazil injuryGabriel JesusAlex TellesQatar World Cup 2022

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Online 'Investigation' of 'Cyber ​​Terrorist Attack'
DNA Video
DNA: When poisonous gas leaked in Bhopal in 1984
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'mastermind' of anti-Brahmin slogans in JNU?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Goldy Brar's detention
DNA Video
DNA: Allahabad HC official suspended for taking bribe using QR code
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How does Musk's 'brain chip' work?
DNA Video
DNA: Digital currency or magic wand!
DNA Video
DNA: Why was the administration shaken by the death of a rat?
DNA Video
DNA: Bihar's 'Bloody war' of sand and supremacy
DNA Video
DNA: The shocking video of 'Atithi Devo Bhava'