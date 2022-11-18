FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar: Harry Kane to Gareth Bale, stars to look out for in Group B

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Group B will have some entertaining clashes between England, Iran, the United States and Wales, which means there will be political tension as well as superstars clashing. England have one of the biggest (star-studded) squad including the likes of Harry Kane, Bukoyaka Saka, Kyle Walker, James Maddison, Mason Mount and more. England will look to end their nation's 56-year wait to claim a major international trophy. Wales will have their captain Gareth Bale leading from the front whereas United States will have some young guns willing to take their nation to the next level in this major tournament. (Cristiano Ronaldo interview with Piers Morgan: When and where to watch in India? All details here)

Two stars to look out for in Group B of FIFA World Cup 2022

1) Harry Kane

The Tottenham Hotspur striker is just 2 goals behind England's all-time leading scorer Wayne Rooney in Qatar at the FIFA World Cup 2022. Harry Kane has never won a major trophy in his career with his club or country so far and he will look to change this fact when he begins his World Cup campaign in Qatar. Kane is fit and quite visibly in the prime of his career.

2) Gareth Bale

The five-time UEFA Champions League winner with Real Madrid has a point to prove in this World Cup as he was left out by his former club after his contract expired and is currently playing in MLS with LAFC. Bale at one time was the most expensive player in the history of football after Cristiano Ronaldo (Man United to Real Madrid) and before Neymar (FC Barcelona to PSG). Currently 33 years old, there are already numerous rumours that the forward will retire from international football after the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar.