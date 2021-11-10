FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: Five Germany players isolating after COVID-19 positive test

The DFB did not name the player but said he was fully vaccinated and showing no symptoms. The four other players, who tested negative but were identified as close contacts, have also been placed in isolation. "The number of corona infections has recently risen again nationwide. That is why we are consistently implementing the hygiene and behavioral rules during the last international match of the year," said national team director Oliver Bierhoff.

Team doctor Prof. Dr. Tim Meyer: "After detailed contact tracing of the positive player, four players have been quarantined. A further four are allowed to remain here separate from the team and will be tested again in the coming days."#DieMannschaft #GERLIE pic.twitter.com/RHmanDQozo — Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) November 9, 2021

"This news is very bitter so shortly before the final two games in the World Cup qualifying for the coaching team as well as for the entire team. But health comes first."

Last month Germany became the first team to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar by crushing North Macedonia 4-0 away to secure top-spot in Group J with two games to spare.

They host Liechtenstein on Thursday before traveling to Armenia for their last qualifier on Sunday. They lead the group with 21 points from eight games, eight points ahead of second-placed Romania.

