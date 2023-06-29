topStoriesenglish2628533
FIFA World Rankings: India Climb Up To 100th Spot; Where Are Pakistan Ranked?

Indian football team have attained number 100 in the latest FIFA Rankings released on June 29.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Jun 29, 2023, 03:50 PM IST

FIFA World Rankings: India Climb Up To 100th Spot; Where Are Pakistan Ranked?

The Indian men's football team has climbed to number 100 in the latest FIFA World Rankings, released on Thursday (June 29). The Blue Tigers can move further in the list following their performance in the ongoing SAFF Championship 2023. 

India have already beaten Pakistan and Nepal in their group fixtures and are set to play against Lebanon in the semi-final of the tournament on Saturday.

Lionel Messi's Argentina continue to lead the chart after regaining the top spot after three months. The recent wins against Australia and Indonesia has also helped La Albiceleste to stay number 1. The top three spots have not changed and the world champions are ahead of France and Brazil.

Arch-rivals Pakistan are far by a long way as they stand at number 195 with 861.18 points. Recently, India defeated Pakistan in Bengaluru with a scoreline of 4-1 after Sunil Chhetri scored a hat-trick for the Blue Tigers.

