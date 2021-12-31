Happy Birthday Sir Alex Ferguson: Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United send wishes for legendary manager

Former Manchester United manager and legend Sir Alexander Chapman Ferguson turned 80 today (December 31) and Cristiano Ronaldo who describes him as "his father of football" wished him through his Instagram story.

Sir Alex, Scottish by birth was born on December 31, 1941, in Govan Glasgow, United Kingdom. He is currently the most successful manager in the history of football as he still tops the list in terms of the number of trophies.

Sending big birthday wishes to our legendary former manager #MUFC pic.twitter.com/bdMY5DGnSY — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 31, 2021

Sir Alex managed Manchester United from 1986 to 2013. During his stellar run with United he won a total of 38 trophies, including 13 Premier League titles, 5 FA Cups and 2 UEFA Champions League titles.

Cristiano Ronaldo 's Instagram Story " Happy Birthday Sir " to Sir Alex Ferguson pic.twitter.com/vjlSLhwirg — . (@ElitxCR7) December 31, 2021

Happy 80th birthday to the greatest. So proud to have been able to share memories with you over the last couple of years. You’re an icon, a hero, and everything I aspire to be. Enjoy your day SAF pic.twitter.com/Ow9LjtNKO0 — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) December 31, 2021

FACT- Cristiano was signed by Sir Alex Ferguson when he was a teenager from Portugal's Sporting Lisbon team.

The rest is history. The teenager (Cristiano Ronaldo) turned out to be one of the best players in the world and the top goalscorer in the history of football.