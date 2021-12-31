हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Manchester United

Happy Birthday Sir Alex Ferguson: Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United send wishes for legendary manager

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson receives birthday wishes from Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United.

Happy Birthday Sir Alex Ferguson: Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United send wishes for legendary manager
Sir Alex Ferguson.(Source: Twitter)

Former Manchester United manager and legend Sir Alexander Chapman Ferguson turned 80 today (December 31) and Cristiano Ronaldo who describes him as "his father of football" wished him through his Instagram story.

Sir Alex, Scottish by birth was born on December 31, 1941, in Govan Glasgow, United Kingdom. He is currently the most successful manager in the history of football as he still tops the list in terms of the number of trophies.

Sir Alex managed Manchester United from 1986 to 2013. During his stellar run with United he won a total of 38 trophies, including 13 Premier League titles, 5 FA Cups and 2 UEFA Champions League titles.

FACT- Cristiano was signed by Sir Alex Ferguson when he was a teenager from Portugal's Sporting Lisbon team.

The rest is history. The teenager (Cristiano Ronaldo) turned out to be one of the best players in the world and the top goalscorer in the history of football.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Manchester UnitedCristiano RonaldoSir Alex FergusonHappy Birthday
Next
Story

Manchester City player Joao Cancelo's family assaulted by four mobs at home

Must Watch

PT12M58S

IT team reached at 7 am, neighbors were also surprised