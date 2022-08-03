Sunil Chhetri, the Indian football team captain, is celebrating his 38th birthday today. He was born, on this day (August 3), in 1984. Chhetri is among India's greatest footballers won, who played for Bengaluru FC in Indian Super League. The star Indian footballers is third-highest goal scorer in internationals and is only behind Lionel Messi and Crisitoano Ronaldo, two of the most popular footballers in the world. Chhetri is only behind Messi (86 goals in 162 appearances) and leader Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo (117 goals in 189 appearances) in the list for players with most goals for their national team among active players.

On his birthday, Chhetri received warm messages and birthday greetings from all quarters but one of the most beautiful birthday wishes came from his close friend, former Indian men;s cricket team captain and star India batter Virat Kohli. Kohli took to Twitter to write: "An honestly hardworking man full of good values & compassion.A man I can call a true friend. Very grateful for the friendship we have skip.Always wish you the best. As you get a year younger I send you my best wishes & all the positivity your way. Happy birthday @chetrisunil11."

Chhetri did not waste much time to reply to his best friend on the lovely message and he wrote back: "Champ, I appreciate the kind words. The feeling about our friendship is mutual, and I too, am very grateful that our paths crossed the way they did."

Chhetri and Kohli has come very close in the last 5 years, especially because they play for a franchise from Bengaluru in their respective domestic leagues. Chhetri plays for Bengaluru FC while Kohli plays for Royal Challengers Bangalore. During the Coronavirus lockdown, Chhetri and Kohli came on an Instagram LIVE too to woo their fans and revealed each other's secrets as well.

