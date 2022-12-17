'Heart says Messi but Mbappe...', Shah Rukh Khan says THIS on FIFA World Cup 2022 final between Argentina and France

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan hosted an 'Ask SRK' session on Twitter, where fans could as him questions and he would answer. SRK answered various questions on different topics from his fans while clearing the queries from fans about his upcoming movie Pathaan. In that question and answer session, Shahrukh was also asked about the blockbuster FIFA World Cup 2022 final match between France and Argentina, set to take place on Sunday (December 18). Interestingly, Shahrukh will make an appearance before the final at the venue where Lionel Messi's Argentina will take on Kylian Mbappe's France. (Kylian Mbappe GFs: Meet all model girlfriends France star has dated so far - IN PICS)

Coming to the question asked by his fan, SRK was asked about who will he support on Sunday in the FIFA World Cup final. To which he replied, "Arre yaar the heart says Messi no?? But Mbappe is a treat to watch also."

Arre yaar the heart says Messi no?? But Mbappa is a treat to watch also https://t.co/XFUOE2t7d9 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 17, 2022

If we talk about SRK's reply on his favorite for the final, he surely was confused whether to see Messi win, who's probably playing his last World Cup or to see the young sensational forward Kylian Mbappe win it twice in four years. Surely, Mbappe's a treat to watch for any football fan but so is Lionel Messi. He might not be the young dribbler he used to be back in time but his recent performance is evidence that he can still offer a lot of entertainment with his football and skills.

