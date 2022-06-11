India will take on Afghanistan on Saturday in its second Group D match in the 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifying match at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. India started their AFC Asian Cup 2023 qualifiers campaign on a positive note by beating Cambodia 2-0 in the opening match. India captain Sunil Chhetri scored both goals in the game. The Blue Tigers are at the top of the table in Group D. Afghanistan are coming into this game after facing a defeat against Hong Kong.

Match Details

India vs Afghanistan

AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers

8.30 PM IST

Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata

