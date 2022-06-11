हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India vs Afghanistan

India vs Afghanistan AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Streaming: When and where to watch?

India started their AFC Asian Cup 2023 qualifiers campaign on a positive note by beating Cambodia 2-0 in the opening match. India captain Sunil Chhetri scored both goals in the game. 

India vs Afghanistan AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Streaming: When and where to watch?
Source/Twitter

India will take on Afghanistan on Saturday in its second Group D match in the 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifying match at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. India started their AFC Asian Cup 2023 qualifiers campaign on a positive note by beating Cambodia 2-0 in the opening match. India captain Sunil Chhetri scored both goals in the game. The Blue Tigers are at the top of the table in Group D. Afghanistan are coming into this game after facing a defeat against Hong Kong. 

Match Details 

India vs Afghanistan

AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers

8.30 PM IST

Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata

When is India vs Afghanistan AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers match?

The India vs Afghanistan AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers match will take place on Saturday, June 11. 

What is the timing of the India vs Afghanistan AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers match?

The India vs Afghanistan AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers match will kickstart at 8.30 PM IST.

Where is India vs Afghanistan AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers match being played?

The India vs Afghanistan AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers match will be played at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

Which TV channel will broadcast India vs Afghanistan AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers match?

The India vs Afghanistan AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers match will be telecasted live on Star Sports 1 Hindi SD & HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Bengali, Malayalam, Star Sports 1 Bangla, and Star Sports 3.

Where can you live stream the India vs Afghanistan AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers match?

The India vs Afghanistan AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

