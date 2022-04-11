Union minister Anupriya Patel has demanded an inquiry into the death of football player, Jyoti Patel who died in a hostel in Kolkata on April 4. She was from Varanasi.

Expressing grief over the demise of Patel, Anupriya called for an impartial probe into the mysterious circumstances in which the player was found dead. She also assured all help to the bereaved family.

#PolstratUpdate : Union minister @AnupriyaSPatel has demanded an inquiry into the death of football player, Jyoti Patel who died in a hostel in Kolkata on April 4. pic.twitter.com/pHxg5HkNTT — Polstrat (@teampolstrat) April 11, 2022

Jyoti Patel, who represented the country at the national level several times, was found dead in the hostel and not much is known about the circumstances that led to the death.