हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian football

Indian footballer dies in hostel: Union minister Anupriya Patel demands inquiry on Jyoti Patel's death

Union minister Anupriya Patel has demanded an inquiry into the death of football player, Jyoti Patel who died in a hostel in Kolkata on April 4. Jyoti Patel was from Varanasi.

Indian footballer dies in hostel: Union minister Anupriya Patel demands inquiry on Jyoti Patel&#039;s death
Source: Twitter

Union minister Anupriya Patel has demanded an inquiry into the death of football player, Jyoti Patel who died in a hostel in Kolkata on April 4. She was from Varanasi.

Expressing grief over the demise of Patel, Anupriya called for an impartial probe into the mysterious circumstances in which the player was found dead. She also assured all help to the bereaved family.

Jyoti Patel, who represented the country at the national level several times, was found dead in the hostel and not much is known about the circumstances that led to the death.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Indian footballJyoti PatelUnion minister Anupriya Patel
Next
Story

Luuk de Jong strikes in injury time as Barcelona claim epic win vs Levante despite conceding three penalties

Must Watch

PT6M44S

JNU Controversy: The ruckus about Ram Navami is not stopping, a new video on JNU controversy surfaced