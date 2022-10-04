Inter Milan vs FC Barcelona UEFA Champions League match Livestreaming details: When and where to watch INT vs BAR in India?

Inter Milan will host FC Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League Group C fixture on late Tuesday night at the San Siro Stadium, Italy. Both teams have lost their group fixture to Bayern Munich but won against Viktoria Plzen, it is an important game which can be decisive for the Round of 16 qualifications later on. Inter are far from their best shape at the moment as they come into this fixture with two consecutive defeats and on the other hand, FC Barcelona managed by coach Xavi are currently in red-hot form leading their domestic competition. Star striker Robert Lewandowski will also look to continue his good run of form.

Checkout Inter Milan vs FC Barcelona FC UEFA Champions League: Livestream match details

When is the UEFA Champions League 2022 match between Inter Milan vs FC Barcelona?

The UEFA Champions League 2022 match between Inter Milan vs FC Barcelona will take place on Wednesday (October 5).

What time is the UEFA Champions League 2022 match between Inter Milan vs FC Barcelona?

The UEFA Champions League 2022 match between Inter Milan vs FC Barcelona will take place at 12:30 AM (IST).

Where is the UEFA Champions League 2022 match between Inter Milan vs FC Barcelona taking place?

The UEFA Champions League 2022 match between Inter Milan vs FC Barcelona will take place at the San Siro.

Where can I watch the UEFA Champions League 2022 match between Inter Milan vs FC Barcelona?

The UEFA Champions League 2022 match between Inter Milan vs FC Barcelona will be telecast live on Sony Channels in India.

How do I live stream Inter Milan vs FC Barcelona UEFA Champions League 2022 match?

The live streaming of the UEFA Champions League 2022 match between Inter Milan vs FC Barcelona will be available on SonyLIV App and JioTv app.