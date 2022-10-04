NewsFootball
INTER MILAN VS FC BARCELONA LIVESTREAM

Inter Milan vs FC Barcelona UEFA Champions League match Livestreaming details: When and where to watch INT vs BAR in India?

Checkout Inter Milan vs FC Barcelona UEFA Champions League match Livestreaming details here

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Oct 04, 2022, 04:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Inter Milan vs FC Barcelona UEFA Champions League match Livestreaming details: When and where to watch INT vs BAR in India?

Inter Milan will host FC Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League Group C fixture on late Tuesday night at the San Siro Stadium, Italy. Both teams have lost their group fixture to Bayern Munich but won against Viktoria Plzen, it is an important game which can be decisive for the Round of 16 qualifications later on. Inter are far from their best shape at the moment as they come into this fixture with two consecutive defeats and on the other hand, FC Barcelona managed by coach Xavi are currently in red-hot form leading their domestic competition. Star striker Robert Lewandowski will also look to continue his good run of form.

Checkout Inter Milan vs FC Barcelona FC UEFA Champions League: Livestream match details

When is the UEFA Champions League 2022 match between Inter Milan vs FC Barcelona?

The UEFA Champions League 2022 match between Inter Milan vs FC Barcelona will take place on Wednesday (October 5).

What time is the UEFA Champions League 2022 match between Inter Milan vs FC Barcelona?

The UEFA Champions League 2022 match between Inter Milan vs FC Barcelona will take place at 12:30 AM (IST).

Where is the UEFA Champions League 2022 match between Inter Milan vs FC Barcelona taking place?

The UEFA Champions League 2022 match between Inter Milan vs FC Barcelona will take place at the San Siro.

Where can I watch the UEFA Champions League 2022 match between Inter Milan vs FC Barcelona?

The UEFA Champions League 2022 match between Inter Milan vs FC Barcelona will be telecast live on Sony Channels in India.

How do I live stream Inter Milan vs FC Barcelona UEFA Champions League 2022 match?

The live streaming of the UEFA Champions League 2022 match between Inter Milan vs FC Barcelona will be available on SonyLIV App and JioTv app.

Live Tv

Inter Milan vs FC Barcelona livestreamRobert LewandowskiInter Milan vs FC Barcelona livestreaming detailsUEFA Champions League LiveUCL livestreamINT vs BAR liveINT vs BAR newsINT vs BAR free livestreamInter Milan vs FC Barcelona

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Political turmoil over 'Vande Mataram' in Maharashtra
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's sacrilege in Gurdwara Panja Sahib
DNA Video
DNA: Fake bomb rumor creates in four countries
DNA Video
DNA: Massive protests against hijab continues in Iran
DNA Video
DNA: Indian Air Force receives indigenous LCH 'Prachand'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Will Godse be honored by insulting Gandhi?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 03, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; October 1, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Putin's plan to divide Ukraine
DNA Video
DNA: India's 'entry' into the 5G era of the Internet