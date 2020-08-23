ISL 2020-21: Midfielder Germanpreet Singh signs contract extension with Chennaiyin FC

Midfielded Germanpreet Singh has extended his stay with Chennaiyin FC by signing a new contract ahead of the 2020-21 edition of the Indian Super League (ISL).

"We are pleased to announce that Indian midfielder Germanpreet Singh has extended his contract with FC Chennai," the official statement from the club said.

Reflecting on his new deal, the 24-year-old midfielder said that he has learned a lot in the last three years with the club and, therefore, he is ecstatic to extend his stay at Chennaiyin FC.

"I am proud to continue playing for Chennai FC. I’ve been playing here for three years. I have learned many things on the journey so far. Progress has been made on a number of issues. But I also know that there is still a long way to go. Chennai is my second mother house model. Chennai FC and dear fans are like my family,"Germanpreet said.

The midfielder will don the jersey of the Chennaiyin FC for the fourth consecutive Indian Super League (ISL) season.He made a total of 36 appearances for the Chennai-based football club since joining the team from Minerva Punjab in 2017.

Germanpreet's impressive performance in midfield last season played a crucial role in Chennaiyin FC reaching to the final of the ISL for the third time in six years.

The talented midfielder from Punjab has also featured for the national side in the youth division at all levels. Germanpreet made his debut for India during a friendly match against Bhutan in 2016 and since then, he has appeared in a total of nine matches.

The 2020-21 season of the ISL will begin in November and take place behind closed doors in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.