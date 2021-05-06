Odisha FC rope in Spain legend David Villa in management position

Indian Super League club Odisha FC on Thursday roped former Spain and Barcelona legend David Villa into its Football Committee. The club released an official statement in this regard.

"I will try to bring my experience. Obviously, I didn't play in India but I played football for 20 years as a professional and before that in the academy. And in all of the projects that we [my team] are involved in, I try to give all of my experience that I have in football," said the former Barcelona striker.

Comunicado Oficial World Cup winner and Spanish football legend @Guaje7Villa has been brought in by Odisha FC to spearhead our global football operations. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/8XyGBsmof7 — Odisha FC (@OdishaFC) May 6, 2021

Villa boasts of enormous experience under his kitty and has previously played for major European giants such as Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Valencia. He also has won the FIFA World Cup and the UEFA Champions League and is one of Spain's most decorated footaballer. .

Sharing insights about the development, Rohan Sharma, CEO of Odisha FC said, " It's crazy to think that when I started watching football I used to see David, on my TV. Now together we are trying to help grow football in Odisha."

Club President Mr. Raj Athwal mentioned, "David's arrival is a statement of intent for Odisha Football Club, the region, the supporters and, of course, the Indian Super League in general."

"(Villa) won the Euros and the World Cup with Spain, and La Liga and the Champions League with Barcelona, and we are hoping he will bring that formula to Odisha FC which will see Odisha FC hopefully make it to the top of the ISL table next year," Vishal K Dev IAS, Principal Secretary, Department of Sports and Youth Services, Government of Odisha added.

Meanwhile, former Odisha FC Head Coach Josep Gombau and Victor Onate have also been inducted into the club's Football Committee.

Odisha FC had a tough campaign in the previous edition of India's top-tier football league, which was won by Mumbai City. The club finished bottom on the 11-team points table and would hope for a change in their fortune with Villa's introduction in it.