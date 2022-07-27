Kerala Blasters FC reserve squad arrived in the United Kingdom on July 24 to participate in the Next Generation Cup, 2022 hosted by the Premier League. The tournament is part of the longstanding partnership between Premier League and Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) to support the development of football in India.

Notably, Kerala Blasters FC's Next Generation Cup 2022 campaign will start with a fixture against Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday (July 27) in London, England.

The eight-team Next Generation Cup features five Premier League club youth teams and one academy side from South Africa alongside two Indian Super League (ISL) teams Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters FC. The teams will be divided into two groups and play their first match on July 27 in London and the Midlands.

The youth squads of the two ISL clubs had qualified to compete in the international tournament by virtue of finishing in the top two in the inaugural Reliance Foundation Development League (RFDL) held earlier this year.

During the tournament, the Premier League and its clubs will also provide knowledge-sharing workshops to best support the ISL clubs involved. In addition, it will provide a chance for young Indian footballers to experience playing in the UK and competing against academy sides from the most followed football league in the world.



Here are the details of Kerela Blasters vs Tottenham Hotspur Next Generation Cup 2022 football match:

When will Kerala Blasters vs Tottenham Hotspur match be played?

Kerala Blasters vs Tottenham Hotspur, Next Generation Cup 2022 football match will be played on Wednesday (July 27). This is a Group B match.

What is the kick-off time for Kerala Blasters vs Tottenham Hotspur football match?

The kick-off time for Kerala Blasters vs Tottenham Hotspur is 3:30 PM IST /11:00 AM BST.

How to watch Kerala Blasters vs Tottenham Hotspur Next Generation Cup 2022 football match live?

Live streaming of Tottenham Hotspur vs Kerala Blasters FC, Next Generation Cup 2022 football match will be available on the official YouTube and Facebook pages of Indian Super League and Kerala Blasters FC.

Kerala Blasters FC Squad

GK – Sachin Suresh, Muheet Shabir Khan, Muhammad Murshid;

DF – Muhammed Basith, Hormipam Ruviah, Bijoy V, Tejas Krishna, Marvan Hussain, Sherin Salari, Aritra Das;

MF – Muhammed Jasim, Jeakson Thounaojam, Ayush Adhikari, Givson Moirangthem, Muhammed Azhar;

FW – Muhammed Ajsai, Muhammed Aimen, Nihal Sudheesh.