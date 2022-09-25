Kylian Mbappe's France vs Denmark UEFA Nations League match livestreaming details: When and where to watch FRA vs DEN?

France will take on Denmark as the UEFA Nations League 2022-23 enters its final stages at the Parken Stadium in the Group A1 fixture. It's good a match for both teams ahead the Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022 on the way. The World Cup champions France will look forward to win every game ahead their title defence after a disappointing campaign at the Euro 2020. All the stars like Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, Nkunku, Camavinga, Raphael Varane and co are fit for the clash except Real Madrid's star forward Karim Benzema. Denmark will know the weightage of France squad before entering the clash and will surely look to not let them get comfortable.

When will the UEFA Nations League match between France vs Denmark be played?

The UEFA Nations League match between France vs Denmark will be played on September 26, Monday, as per IST.

Where will the UEFA Nations League match between France vs Denmark be played?

The UEFA Nations League match between France vs Denmark will be played at the Parken Stadium.

Olivier Giroud vs. Austria:



4 shots

2 aerial duels won

2 chances created

1 assist

1 goal



Just three goals away from becoming France's all time top goalscorer.



Ndidi|Kounde|Licha|Depay|Sporty|Amapiano|Stormzy|Tomori|Benzema|Iniesta|iPhone 13|Kylian Mbappe|ASUU|Varane pic.twitter.com/WWwbU80SAi — BetAid (@ole_bet) September 23, 2022

What time will the UEFA Nations League match between France vs Denmark begin?

The UEFA Nations League match between France vs Denmark will begin at 12:15 am (IST).

On which TV channels can you watch the UEFA Nations League match between France vs Denmark?

The UEFA Nations League match between France vs Denmark will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

How can I live stream the UEFA Nations League match between France vs Denmark?

The UEFA Nations League match between France vs Denmark will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.