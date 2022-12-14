Lionel Messi to RETIRE, FIFA World Cup final to be his LAST MATCH? What's the TRUTH, Read Here

Lionel Messi, who starred in Argentina's semi-final win over Luka Modric's Croatia, will retire from international football, say a few reports. This is the last World Cup for the Argentina star. He is already 35 and by the time next World Cu comes, he will be 39. He has made up his mind to empty the space for a deserving player as Argentina will begin building the side for the next edition of the FIFA World Cup. Messi scored a goal in the semi-final clash, also pulled off a fine assist for the third goal. He has completed 11 World Cup goals.

As per a report in Argentine media outlet Diario Deportivo Ole, he will play his last match vs either Morocco or France in the FIFA World Cup final on Decembe 18 (Sunday). "I feel very happy to be able to achieve this, to finish my World Cup journey by playing my last game in a final," Messi was quoted as saying on the website.

Lionel Messi has confirmed that he will play his last World Cup game when Argentina take on France or Morocco in Sunday's final in Qatar.



The legend wants to retire in style.

"It's many years for the next one and I don't think I'll be able to do it. And to finish like this, it's the best," he added. "Argentina are, once again, in the World Cup final. Enjoy it!" said Messi. "We've been through tough situations, other very good ones. Today we're experiencing something spectacular."

Not to forget, Argentina started off the tournament on a bad note with Messi's side losing to Saudi Arabia 1-2 in the opening contest before they made a strong comeback against Mexico and Poland to top the group. They then beat Australia in the Round of 16 and met Netherlands in the quarter-finals. The quarter-finals clash was a heated contest as Messi came at loggerheads with Louis Van Gaal, the Netherlands coach at the full-time. Argentina moved to semis with a win over Dutch side and beat Croatia in the semis to enter the final.