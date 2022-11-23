topStoriesenglish
LIVE Updates | Morocco Vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022 Football Match Live Score: Luka Modric's side aim for winning start

2018 World Cup finalists Croatia will open their FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign in Group F against Morocco at the Al Bayt Stadium on Wednesday (November 22). The Croats will be led by mercurial skipper Luka Modric, the 2018 Ballon d’Or winner, who will be taking part in his fourth World Cup.

Modric was instrumental in powering Croatia to the 2018 final in Russia before they lost 4-2 to eventual champions France. “Whatever we’ve been through during the 2018 World Cup was an unforgettable experience but we need to put it aside and focus on what is ahead of us,” Modric said during the pre-match press conference in Doha.

Croatia’s match against Morocco will be the first game of the day followed by four-time World Champions Germany taking on Japan in a Group E clash at 630pm IST and 2010 World Cup champions Spain taking on Costa Rica at 930pm IST. The final game of the day will be a Group F fixture between Belgium and Canada.

The Germans will look to make up for a shocking first-round exit in Russia – the first time that they crashed out from the Group Stage in the World Cup. Japan, on the other hand, will be bidding to reach the quarterfinal stage for the first time in this World Cup after seven straight appearances in the tournament.

Check LIVE Scores and Updates from Morocco vs Croatia followed by Germany vs Japan and Spain vs Costa Rica HERE.

23 November 2022
11:13 AM

Morocco vs Croatia: Check Live Streaming details

2018 World Cup runners-up Croatia are set to face Morocco in their first Group F match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 today.

Check Morocco vs Croatia Live Streaming details HERE.

11:05 AM

MOR vs CRO: Luka Modric will RETIRE if...

Luka Modric has promised to give in writing that he will RETIRE from the sport if Croatia win the World Cup, much like his former Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo. Croatia open their FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign against Morocco today.

11:04 AM

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Morocco vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022 Group F match here.

