LIVE Updates | Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC, Super Cup Group D Football Match Live Score: Sunil Chhetri Key For Bengaluru FC

Odisha FC and Bengaluru FC are set to lock horns with each other at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha on Friday night. The Kalinga Super Cup Group D fixture will have big names likes Sunil Chhetri and more locking horns tonight. Odisha FC are in rich form at the moment as they won their last eleven games across all competitions including the Indian Super League (ISL). On the other hand, Bengaluru FC are struggling as they have only won one game in their last eigth matches. Chhetri and co will be hoping to turn things around for their side in tonight's game.

Follow LIVE Score And Updates From Kalinga Super Cup Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC Football Match Here.