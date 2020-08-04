Liverpool has won many trophies, but this one is more special: says Fabinho

Fabinho, who became the part of the first Liverpool side to lift the Premier League trophy said that even though the club has won many trophies, this title remains a 'little bit more special'.

"This club has a lot of history and has won many trophies as well, but this one is perhaps a little bit more special due to the long period we've spent without a league title," the 26-year old Brazilian was quoted by Liverpool FC's official website.

Fabinho said that this team will always be remembered for winning the Premier League as Jürgen Klopp ended a 30-year drought by guiding the side to the PL 2019-20 trophy.

"It's very important to us. We may not have realised this importance yet but I think we will always be remembered because we were the first Liverpool squad to win the championship since it became the Premier League," said Fabinho.

He added, "Liverpool supporters have been waiting for this title for a long time and unfortunately they could not be inside the stadium with us, but certainly everyone in their houses celebrated a lot."

Remarkably, the 128 year old club lifted the trophy with a record-breaking seven games remaining in the season and also achieved the club's best-ever points total.

"We absolutely have to celebrate because the way we conquered, with the huge points difference between us and second place, is really something to celebrate," said Fabinho.

Fabinho who joined the Reds from AS Monaco in 2018 said that Liverpool is very important to him and expressed, "When I decided to leave Monaco, I wanted to go to an important football club, that fought for huge goals, and here at Liverpool I managed to do all these things."