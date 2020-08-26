हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp dismisses concerns after Virgil van Dijk sustains injury in friendly match

Virgil van Dijk, Liverpool's defensive rock, had to come-off in the 55th minute of The Reds friendly encounter against RB Salzburg 

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp dismisses concerns after Virgil van Dijk sustains injury in friendly match
Image credits: Twitter/@VirgilvDijk

Liverpool: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has allayed any concerns regarding the fitness of Virgil van Dijk, insisting that the injury sustained by the player `will not be a problem`.

During a friendly match against RB Salzburg on Tuesday, the centre-back was forced off in the 55th minute at Red Bull Arena, where Rhian Brewster struck twice in the second half for the Reds.

"Virg only looks like he has a piercing now and has a plaster on it. It should not be, and is, no problem. In the moment it is of course not cool but there will not be a problem," the club`s official website quoted Klopp as saying.

Liverpool had witnessed a 2-2 draw in the match. The Klopp-led side is now gearing up for the Community Shield clash against Arsenal, slated to take place on August 29.

Tags:
Jurgen KloppVirgil van DijkLiverpool F.CLiverpool
Next
Story

Antonio Conte to remain Inter Milan's coach, club confirms
  • 32,34,474Confirmed
  • 59,449Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT6M6S

Bollywood Breaking 20-20: Did drugs add to tea and coffee of Sushant by Rhea ?