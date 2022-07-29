Liverpool vs Manchester City, a feast of eyes for football fans around the globe is all set to take place at the King Power Stadium in Leicester on Saturday as the two English heavy face each other in the FA Community Shield matchup. It is great a chance for the Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola sides to start their season with a silverware early.

Liverpool have won 50 percent of their pre-season games while Manchester City have picked up from where they left last season with winning all of their warm-up games till date. (Erling Haaland to Aurelien Tchouameni: 5 most expensive signings in Transfer Window 2022 so far - In Pics)

Liverpool suffered a 1-0 defeat against RB Salzburg on Wednesday where Man City are coming into this fixture with wins over Bayern Munich and Club America. (Meet 'world's most beautiful footballer,' Ana Maria Markovic, all you need to know about her - In Pics)

For the Reds, permanent goalkeeper Alisson Becker and Dioga Jota are out due to injuries. However, new signing Darwin Nunez is fit to play and likely to feature in the matchup after showing promising signs in the pre-season games.

Sunshine Follows The Thunder pic.twitter.com/mMwwfPs58F — Manchester City (@ManCity) July 29, 2022

Guardiola's side have signed some players as well, star signing Erling Haaland took 12 minutes to score his first Manchester City goal but the trio of Foden, Stones and midfielder Gundogan are missing from City's fit list.

Checkout the livestreaming details for Liverpool vs Manchester City below:

When is the Liverpool vs Manchester City FA Community Shield match going to be played?

The Liverpool vs Manchester City FA Community Shield match going to be played on Saturday (July 30) as per IST.

Where is the Liverpool vs Manchester City FA Community Shield match going to be played?

The Liverpool vs Manchester City FA Community Shield match going to be played at the King Power Stadium, Leicester.

What time is the Liverpool vs Manchester City FA Community Shield match going to be played?

The Liverpool vs Manchester City FA Community Shield match going to be played at 9:30 PM (IST).

Where can I livestream the Liverpool vs Manchester City FA Community Shield match in India?

The Liverpool vs Manchester City FA Community Shield match can be livestream on SonyLIV and Jio TV.

Channels to watch Liverpool vs Manchester City FA Community Shield match in India?

The Liverpool vs Manchester City FA Community Shield match can be watched on Sony Ten 2 SD and HD.