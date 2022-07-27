Liverpool are set to take on RB Salzburg in a pre-season friendly at the Red Bull Arena Salzburg on Wednesday (July 27). The Jurgen Klopp managed side are set to take on Manchester City for the FA Community Shield clash as well later. (Erling Haaland to Darwin Nunez: Top Premier League signings so far - In Pics)

The Reds have already made a statement that they are not to be taken lightly even after the departure of star forward Sadio Mane who scored more than 20 goals for them last season. Liverpool thrashed RB Leipzig 5-0 in their previous clash with new signing Darwin Nunez shutting his critics with a four-goal haul. Mohamed Salah also got his name on the scoresheet as Liverpool made a huge statement with their 5-0 win over the German side. (Premier League 2022-23: Erling Haaland to Raheem Sterling, top-strikers signed by big clubs in England)

On the other hand, Salzburg are also coming into this fixture with a confident 3-0 win over Austria Wien in their previous clash and will look to continue their winning form running into the competitive matches. (Erling Haaland to Aurelien Tchouameni: 5 most expensive signings in Transfer Window 2022 so far - In Pics)

It was a five-star Reds performance in our pre-season outing against RB Leipzig



Relive the best moments as @Darwinn99 netted his first goals for Liverpool pic.twitter.com/gUuVz1s1sp — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 27, 2022

Checkout the livestreaming details of the Liverpool vs RB Salzburg match below:

When is the Liverpool vs RB Salzburg match going to be played?

Liverpool vs RB Salzburg going to be played on Wednesday (July 27) as per IST.

Where is the Liverpool vs RB Salzburg going to be played?

Liverpool vs RB Salzburg is going to be played at the Red Bull Arena Salzburg.

What time is the Liverpool vs RB Salzburg going to be played?

Liverpool vs RB Salzburg is going to be played at 11:30 PM (IST).

Where can I livestream Liverpool vs RB Salzburg in India?

Liverpool vs RB Salzburg can be livestreamed on LFCTV and LFCTV GO.

Channels to watch Liverpool vs RB Salzburg in India?

Unfortunately, the fans in India can only watch the game via online streaming through LFCTV and LFCTV GO.