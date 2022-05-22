Liverpool will host Wolves in Premier League's final matchday on Sunday (May 22), in what can be a title decider for Jurgenn Klopp's side if Manchester City lose or draw against Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa.

The Reds cannot lose or draw their fixture against Wolves as they stand second in the Premier League standings with 89 points while Man City are leading with 90.

Liverpool are on a quadruple track with already being the Carabao Cup and FA Cup champions this season. They also have a shot at winning the Champions League with Real Madrid waiting for them in the final next weekend.

Below are all the live streaming details for the Liverpool vs Wolves English Premier League match:

When is the English Premier League match Liverpool vs Wolves going to be played?

The English Premier League match Liverpool vs Wolves will be played on Sunday (May 22) from 8:30 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the English Premier League match Liverpool vs Wolves going to be played?

The English Premier League match Liverpool vs Wolves will be played at Anfield.

Where can I watch the English Premier League match Liverpool vs Wolves?

The English Premier League match Liverpool vs Wolves will be telecast live on Star Sports and Star Sports Select.

How can I live stream the English Premier League match Liverpool vs Wolves in India?

The English Premier League match Liverpool vs Wolves will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.