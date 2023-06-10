Manchester City vs Inter Milan UEFA Champions League Final: Check Live Streaming And Other Key Details

Manchester City will take on Inter Milan in the final of the Champions League 2023. City will aim to include the Champions League trophy in their cabinet after winning Premier League and FA Cup titles this season. Not to forget, City have never won this title and will be extra-motivated to finally win it this time around. On the other hand, Inter Milan will start as underdogs in this tie. They might not be favouirtes in this clash but history tells us that Inter have won Champions League title a total of three times. This is also the first Champions League final for Inter since 2010.

City are ready to write history. Coach Pep Guardiola is quite upbeat about his team's chances in the match. Guardiola said, "Tomorrow will be the same. I will have a plan. We are ready - I have the feeling the players will give absolutely everything. Go for it. He further added, "We have to be patient. The most important thing in this type of game is thinking we are 0-0 and thinking we are losing." Speaking in a press conference in Turkey, ahead of the final match, Pep Guardiola said, "Italian teams are 0-0 and think they are winning. They are not winning it is 0-0. We have to be stable and get the rhythm and be stable."

Here's everything you need to know about Champions League 2023 final between Manchester City and Inter Milan.

When is the Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter Milan?

The Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter Milan will be played on June 11 (Sunday).

Where will the Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter Milan be held?

The Manchester City vs Inter Milan Champions League final will be played at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium, Istanbul.

What time does the Champions League final between Manchester City vs Inter Milan begin?

The Champions League final between Manchester City vs Inter Milan will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels are going to broadcast the Champions League final between Manchester City vs Inter Milan?

The Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter Milan will be telecasted live on the Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD (English), Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 3 HD (Hindi), Sony TEN 4 and Sony TEN 4 HD (Tamil and Telugu) TV channels in India.

How do I watch live streaming of the Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter Milan?

The Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter Milan can be live-streamed on the Sony Liv app.