Manchester United

Manchester United thumped 6-1 by Tottenham Hotspur; Jose Mourinho gets his revenge

Jose Mourinho managing Spurs got his payback as his side humilitaed Manchester United at their own home. United had sacked Mourinho as the coach 22 months ago.

Manchester United thumped 6-1 by Tottenham Hotspur; Jose Mourinho gets his revenge
Image credits: Twitter/@premierleague

Manchester: A shambolic Manchester United suffered a club record-equalling defeat in the Premier League era as they crashed to a 6-1 loss at home to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Son Heung-min and Harry Kane each scored twice for Spurs while United`s Anthony Martial was sent off in the 28th minute as Jose Mourinho celebrated a stunning victory on his return to the club which sacked him 22 months ago.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer`s side had taken a second-minute lead through a Bruno Fernandes penalty but Spurs responded quickly, taking advantage of some awful United defending as Tanguy Ndombele and Son put them 2-1 ahead.

United went down to 10 men after Martial was sent off following a clash with Erik Lamela at a corner and then Harry Kane made it 3-1.

Son added his second shortly before the break as United conceded four goals in the first half of a league game for the first time since 1957 - also to Spurs.

Serge Aurier made it 5-1 in the 51st minute before Kane completed the rout from the penalty spot.
United also lost 6-1 to Manchester City in October, 2011.

Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Jose Mourinho, English Premier League
Premier League: Rodrigo Moreno earns battling Leeds United 1-1 draw against Manchester City
