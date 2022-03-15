हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2nd leg: When and where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo's MUN vs ATM UCL match?

Check the Live streaming and Live telecast details of the Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid Champions League 2nd leg match, which will be played at Old Trafford on Wednesday (March 16).

Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2nd leg: When and where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo&#039;s MUN vs ATM UCL match?
File image (Source: Twitter)

Manchester United will host Spanish giants Atletico Madrid in their 2nd leg UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash tonight. Having played a 101 draw in the 1st leg, both teams will look to seal the spot for quarter finals of the UCL.

Cristiano Ronaldo with his team will surely to knock Atletico out as this time, they are playing at Old Trafford, England. In the first leg, youngster Anthony Elanga came off the bench to seal a draw for United when they losing 1-0 from a Joao Felix header in the first half.

The Red Devils best man, Cristiano Ronaldo is in dangerous form as he just scored a hat-trick in the Premier League and his numbers against Atletico are just astonishing.

Check the Live streaming and Live telecast details of the Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid 2nd leg UCL match here:

Where will the Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid 2nd leg UEFA Champions League match be played?

The Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid 2nd leg UEFA Champions League match will be played at Old Trafford, England.

When will the Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid 2nd leg UEFA Champions League match be played?

The Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid 2nd leg UEFA Champions League match will be played on Wednesday, March 16 as per IST.

What time will Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid 2nd leg UEFA Champions League match begin?

The Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid 2nd leg UEFA Champions League match will begin at 01:30 AM IST on Wednesday, March 16.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid 2nd leg UEFA Champions League match?

The Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid 2nd leg UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast on Sony Network.

Where to watch live streaming of Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid 2nd leg UEFA Champions League match?

The live streaming for Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid 2nd leg UEFA Champions League match will be available on Sony Liv.

