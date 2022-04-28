हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Premier League 2022

Manchester United vs Chelsea Premier League match Live Streaming: When and where to watch MUN vs CHE?

Checkout the live streaming details of the English Premier League clash between Manchester United and Chelsea

Manchester United vs Chelsea Premier League match Live Streaming: When and where to watch MUN vs CHE?
Source: Twitter

Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United will lock horns with London side Chelsea in their Premier League clash on Friday (April 29). United will be looking to bounce back from their poor run in the Premier League when they welcome Chelsea at their home.

Currently sixth in the Premier League standings, United are coming into this fixture with two huge losses against Liverpool and Arsenal. Ralf Rangnick's men faced couple of horror defeats, 4-0 at Anfield and 3-1 by Mikel Arteta's side.

On the other hand, Thomas Tuchel's side are third in the standings. Currently, Chelsea are fuming with confidence as they defeated West Ham in a thriller in their previous game.

Below are all the live streaming details for the Manchester United vs Chelsea English Premier League match:

When is the English Premier League match Manchester United vs Chelsea going to be played?

The English Premier League match Manchester United vs Chelsea will be played on Friday (April 29) from 12:15 AM (IST) onwards.

Where is the English Premier League match Manchester United vs Chelsea going to be played?

The English Premier League match Manchester United vs Chelsea will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Where can I watch the English Premier League match Manchester United vs Chelsea?

The English Premier League match Manchester United vs Chelsea will be telecast live on Star Sports and Star Sports Select.

How can I live stream the English Premier League match Manchester United vs Chelsea in India?

The English Premier League match Manchester United vs Chelsea will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Premier League 2022manchester united vs chelseaLive streamingMAN United vs CHEMUN vs CHECristiano RonaldochelseaManchester United
Next
Story

UEFA Champions League semifinal: Liverpool breeze past Villarreal to close in on final

Must Watch

PT14M29S

Shaheen Bagh Encroachment: Campaign to remove encroachment in Shaheen Bagh