Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United will lock horns with London side Chelsea in their Premier League clash on Friday (April 29). United will be looking to bounce back from their poor run in the Premier League when they welcome Chelsea at their home.

Currently sixth in the Premier League standings, United are coming into this fixture with two huge losses against Liverpool and Arsenal. Ralf Rangnick's men faced couple of horror defeats, 4-0 at Anfield and 3-1 by Mikel Arteta's side.

On the other hand, Thomas Tuchel's side are third in the standings. Currently, Chelsea are fuming with confidence as they defeated West Ham in a thriller in their previous game.

Below are all the live streaming details for the Manchester United vs Chelsea English Premier League match:

When is the English Premier League match Manchester United vs Chelsea going to be played?

The English Premier League match Manchester United vs Chelsea will be played on Friday (April 29) from 12:15 AM (IST) onwards.

Where is the English Premier League match Manchester United vs Chelsea going to be played?

The English Premier League match Manchester United vs Chelsea will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Where can I watch the English Premier League match Manchester United vs Chelsea?

The English Premier League match Manchester United vs Chelsea will be telecast live on Star Sports and Star Sports Select.

How can I live stream the English Premier League match Manchester United vs Chelsea in India?

The English Premier League match Manchester United vs Chelsea will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV