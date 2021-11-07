Manchester United: What has Cristiano Ronaldo done since his return to the club?

The 36-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo was bought by Manchester United this year (2021) for 15 million euros from the Italian club Juventus to change Manchester United's fortunes but looks like nothing has changed so far for the club.

Not long ago, they got thumped by Liverpool 5-0 and on Saturday (6 November), they were dominated by rivals Manchester City in the derby game in terms of possession and passes. City outplayed and out-classed Manchester United in every department.

Manchester United supporters are thanking goal-keeper David De Gea for his crucial saves in the derby game although the Manchester United attack managed only one shot on target in the whole game by Cristiano Ronaldo.

What has Cristiano Ronaldo done for Manchester United since his arrival?

Cristiano after his return to Old Trafford has given everything possible for his team, scoring 9 goals in 11 games he has played but couldn't make an impact this Saturday in the clash against Manchester City as his team was dominated by the champions.

The 26-year-old since his arrival has also been awarded Manchester United Player-of-the-month twice for September and October, which clearly underlines the fact that the team is lacking the pace to match his standards and provide him with the service he deserves.

In Champions League, he has already saved Manchester United twice by scoring two late-winners against Italian side Atalanta, one where United were headed for a draw but thanks to him scoring in the 81st minutes of the game, the team won 3-2 at home.

In the away-follow-up fixture, Atalanta looked for revenge as both times they were the lead takers and Manchester United were 2-1 down until Ronaldo scored a late volley from outside the box in injury time (90+1) to settle for a draw and take a point home instead of giving 3 to Atalanta.

Bigger Picture

Manchester United last won a title in 2017 (UEFA Europa League) and Premier League in 2013 but coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer still believes that his team can turn around this season as they have plenty of matches left and have depth in their squad to come back stronger.

The next challenge for Manchester United in the Premier League is Watford (20 November) and Spanish side Villareal in the Champions League (23 November).