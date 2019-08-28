close

Manchester United

Manchester United's Alexis Sanchez set to complete Inter Milan loan move: Report

The paper said the deal is a pure loan with no agreement or obligation for a permanent transfer and added that United were expected to contribute towards the player`s wages.

Image Courtesy: Reuters

Manchester United`s Chile forward Alexis Sanchez is set to join Inter Milan on loan, Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport reported on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old joined United from Arsenal in January 2018 as part of a swap deal for Henrikh Mkhitaryan but has been a huge disappointment.

He has only scored three Premier League goals in 32 appearances since arriving at Old Trafford and his exit is no surprise.

Sanchez will link up with Belgium forward Romelu Lukaku who left United for Inter earlier this month in a deal reported to have cost the Serie A club around 80 million euros ($89.15 million).

The Chilean made his name in Italy with Udinese before moving to Barcelona and then Arsenal where he scored 80 goals in 166 appearances, winning the FA Cup in 2015 and 2017 after scoring in both finals.

