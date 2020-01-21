हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Manchester United

Manchester United's Sergio Romero escapes unhurt in car accident

Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero had a lucky escape after he went unharmed after being involved in a car crash near United's training ground in Manchester.

Manchester United&#039;s Sergio Romero escapes unhurt in car accident

Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero had a lucky escape after he went unharmed after being involved in a car crash near United's training ground in Manchester.

According to a report in goal.com, Romero's Lamborghini supercar smashed up in the vicinity of United's Carrington training ground on Monday morning.

In the images which made rounds on social media, the vehicle was pictured wedged under a roadside barrier, with icy conditions likely to have played their part in the accident as temperatures fell below freezing in Manchester over the night.

However, United confirmed that the 32-year-old did not suffer any injuries and trained as normal ahead of the Premier League clash with Burnley on Wednesday.

Romero has made nine appearances this season, having last featured in United's 1-0 win over Wolves in an FA Cup third-round replay last Wednesday.

