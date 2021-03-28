'Mask up at all times': Sunil Chhetri's advice after recovering from COVID-19

India men's football team skipper Sunil Chhetri shared good news with his fans as he confirmed that he has recovered from COVID-19, which forced him to skip the international friendlies against Oman and UAE in Dubai.

"Got an all-clear from the tests and couldn't be happier to get back on the pitch (I missed it bad!). Grateful for all the kind messages that came in, wishing me a speedy recovery. Importantly, I'd want every one to stay safe and mask up at all times," Chhetri tweeted on Sunday.

The development came on the eve of India's second international friendly against UAE in Dubai. India had secured an impressive 1-1 result agaisnt Oman on Thursday.

Chhetri had tested positive for coronavirus on March 11 and he had confirmed about the same on Twitter.

"In a not-so-happy update, I've tested positive for COVID-19. In better news, I feel fine as I continue my recovery from the virus and should be back on a football pitch soon," Chhetri had tweeted then. "No better time to keep reminding everyone to continue taking all the safety precautions always," he had added.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) shortlisted Chhetri among 13 strikers for the three positions in the elite all-time AFC Cup XI by fans on Saturday.

Chhetri, 36, has played in four editions of the AFC Cup and has 18 goals under his name.

The second highest goal-scorer in international football among active players, Chhetri led Bengaluru FC to a runners-up finish in the 2016 AFC Cup, losing to the Air Force Club of Iraq in the final.

- with PTI inputs