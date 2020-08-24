Midfielder Nampalys Mendy signs contract extension with Leicester City

Midfielder Nampalys Mendy has penned down a new three-year contract extension with Leicester City ahead of the 2020-21 edition of the English Premier League.

The 28-year-old had earlier signed a short-term agreement with Leicester that allowed him to represent the club following the resumption of 2019-20 season after COVID-19 halt.

The new deal will now allow him to stay at King Power Stadium til at least 2023.

Reflecting on Mendy's contract, Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers said that the midfielder has impressed everyone with his experience, quality and maturity and, therefore, his presence in the team for next three years is a big boost.

“I’ve enjoyed working with Papy since I arrived at Leicester City and the more I’ve seen of him, the more impressed I’ve been, so I’m delighted he’s extended his deal with the Club as he has an important role to play,"the club's official website quoted Rodgers as saying.

“To have someone with his experience, quality and maturity is a big boost for us, especially with European football next season. He’s been first class for me and has played very well every time he’s featured, so I’m delighted that he’s committed to continuing to be part of what we’re trying to build at Leicester City," he added.

The Frenchman was initially roped in by Leicester in 2016 from Ligue 1 side Nice. He made his debut for the club in the 2016 Community Shield against Manchester United at Wembley before injury limited his appearances during that season and he once again moved Nice on-loan in the 2017-18 season.

Mendy then made a return to the Foxes in 2018 and has made a total of 49 appearances for them in the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup .