Mizoram girl leaves netizens stunned with pro juggling skills wearing high heels - WATCH viral video

A teenager hailing from Mizoram has created a buzz online with her foot skills. Cindy Remruatpuii, a class X student, on Friday morning shared a video of her juggling a football. But her choice of footwear, which in this case was high heels, sets her apart from the rest.

In the 30-second long video, which was shared by Cindy on her Instagram account, the talented footballer can be seen wearing a pair of black heels and flaunting her football skills with some impecabble ball-control.

What makes the video more interesting is her attempting few tricks while she continues to juggle the ball.

As per a report in The Indian Express, the Class X student is an avid follower of the sport and has participated in various state and national-level championships, which also include the prestigious Subroto Cup.

Cindy, who considers USWNT football star Alex Morgan as her icon, said through the video she wanted to convey that the sport is equal for all irrespective of the gender.

“I wanted to try it in a different way so that I might inspire people to do the same. Also, I wanted to show that everyone can play football whether it is a girl or a boy,” the girl was quoted as saying in the report.

Meanwhile, the video also drew reaction from state sports minister Robert Romawia Royte, who himself shared it on Twitter and lauded the girl for her brilliant skills. The minister who is also the President of Aizawl FC, former I-league Cup champions, wrote: “'How its done'. Football is not just for the boys, its for everyone!”

A talented young female football enthusiast Cindy Remruatpuii from my constituency #AizawlEastII playing ball with pencil heel and showing 'How its done'. Football is not just for the boys, its for everyone! #ShePower #IndianFootballForwardTogether pic.twitter.com/1wHfoGwVtL — Robert Romawia Royte (@robertroyte) June 3, 2021

In 2020, a similar trend of juggling toilet paper rolls hit the online world and saw the likes of Lionel Messi taking part in it. Many fans also joined the trend, conveying the message to remain indoors keeping the coronavirus pandemic in mind.