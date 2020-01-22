हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
FC Nantes

Nantes to wear Argentine colours in tribute to Emiliano Sala

Nantes will drop their usual green and yellow colors for Argentina's blue and white-striped "Albiceleste" strip to pay tribute to their former player Emiliano Sala when they host Girondins de Bordeaux in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

Nantes to wear Argentine colours in tribute to Emiliano Sala
Pic courtesy: Twitter/@FCNantes

Nantes will drop their usual green and yellow colors for Argentina's blue and white-striped "Albiceleste" strip to pay tribute to their former player Emiliano Sala when they host Girondins de Bordeaux in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

Nantes made the announcement on Tuesday, one year on from Sala's death in a plane crash while traveling to Cardiff to join the then Premier League club from the French side.

Nantes said the one-off jerseys would be for sale and all profits would go to Sala's training clubs in his native Argentina.

"Because he was dreaming of wearing the Argentine team shirt, the FC Nantes players will, for one league game, forsake their traditional yellow and green shirt for a blue and white jersey," the club said in a statement.

Sala died on Jan. 21, 2019, in a plane crash in the Channel Islands, and his body was recovered from the wreckage two weeks later.

Nantes and Cardiff City have yet to settle a dispute over the payment of Sala's transfer fee.

