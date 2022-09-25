Netherlands vs Belgium UEFA Nations League match livestreaming details: When and where to watch NED vs BEL?

Netherlands will host Belgium at the Johan Cruyff Arena in their UEFA Nations League fixture on Monday (September 26), as per IST. Kevin De Bruyne, Virgil Van Dijk and many more superstars can be seen in action tonight.

Check out all the livestream details of the Netherlands vs Belgium UEFA Nations League match below

When will the UEFA Nations League match between Netherlands vs Belgium be played?

The UEFA Nations League match between Netherlands vs Belgium will be played on September 26, Monday, as per IST.

Where will the UEFA Nations League match between Netherlands vs Belgium be played?

The UEFA Nations League match between Netherlands vs Belgium will be played at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

What time will the UEFA Nations League match between Netherlands vs Belgium begin?

The UEFA Nations League match between Netherlands vs Belgium will begin at 12:15 am (IST).

On which TV channels can you watch the UEFA Nations League match between Netherlands vs Belgium?

The UEFA Nations League match between Netherlands vs Belgium will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

How can I live stream the UEFA Nations League match between Netherlands vs Belgium?

The UEFA Nations League match between Netherlands vs Belgium will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.