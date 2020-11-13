हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Neymar

Neymar to miss Brazil's upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Neymar arrived in Brazil with a leg injury and although he was certain to miss Friday`s game against Venezuela in Sao Paulo.

Neymar to miss Brazil&#039;s upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Paris St Germain striker Neymar has been ruled out of Brazil`s World Cup qualifier against Uruguay next week in Montevideo.

The forward arrived in Brazil with a leg injury and although he was certain to miss Friday`s game against Venezuela in Sao Paulo, the national team`s doctors hoped he would recover in time for the second match in the double header next Tuesday.

"We were hopeful that he could play, that`s why we brought him to Brazil," team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar said late Thursday.

"He improved but not enough so that he’ll be ready for the game on Tuesday against Uruguay. The backroom staff decided to release Neymar Junior."

It was not clear whether he would remain with the Brazil squad or return to Paris.

Brazil won both their opening qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar last month and are the only side in the 10-team South American section with a 100% record so far.

Tags:
NeymarPSGFIFA World Cup qualifiersParis Saint-Germainfootball
Next
Story

Real Madrid thumped 4-1 by Valencia as Soler scores hat-trick of penalties
  • 87,28,795Confirmed
  • 1,28,668Deaths

Full coverage

  • 5,20,41,515Confirmed
  • 12,82,184Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M59S

NDA allies meet in Patna for discussion on new cabinet in Bihar