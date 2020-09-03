Paris Saint Germain's Brazilian star Neymar tests positive for coronavirus COVID-19: Reports

Neymar and Angel Di Maria are among three Paris St Germain (PSG) players who have tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19, according to reports.

PSG have preferred not to reveal the identity of the players but French sports daily L'Equipe reported Neymar, Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes tested positive for the deadly virus.

"Three Paris Saint-Germain players have confirmed positive Sars CoV2 tests and are subject to the appropriate health protocol. All of the players and coaching staff will continue to undergo tests in the coming days," the club said in a statement.

Earlier on Monday, the French champions had said that two of their players had gone into quarantine after testing positive for coronavirus.

Sources told ESPN that Neymar received the test results on Wednesday and he is currently in good health and following protocol. The Brazilian star is now in self-isolation for 14 days at his house in Bougival in Paris. It is learnt that Neymar will miss PSG's first game of the season, scheduled on September 10 and the clash against Marseille on September 13.

ESPN also reported that Angel Di Maria is also in self-isolation in Paris. Di Maria has gone on a holiday to Ibiza along with teammate Leandro Paredes.

It may be recalled that few days ago Manchester United's Paul Pogba had tested positive for coronavirus. He was replaced in French squad by Eduardo Camavinga for France's match against Sweden on September 5 and Croatia on September 8.