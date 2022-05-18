हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Premier League 2022

Premier League: Liverpool take title race with Manchester City down to Sunday with win at Southampton

Manchester City have 90 points with Liverpool on 89, meaning that victory for Pep Guardiola’s side against Aston Villa, managed by former Reds captain Steven Gerrard, would secure their fourth league title in five seasons.

Liverpool football team celebrate their English Premier League win over Southampton. (Photo: Reuters)

Joel Matip’s stooping header gave Liverpool a 2-1 win at Southampton on Tuesday (May 17) to keep the Premier League title race alive until the final day of the season. The result leaves Liverpool a point behind leaders Manchester City ahead of Sunday’s (May 21) final round of games when City are at home to Aston Villa and Liverpool host Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield.

City have 90 points with Liverpool on 89, meaning that victory for Pep Guardiola’s side against Villa, managed by former Reds captain Steven Gerrard, would secure their fourth league title in five seasons. Juergen Klopp changed nine of the team who beat Chelsea on penalties in the FA Cup final on Saturday with Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah injured but several others rested.

Klopp’s choice was looking questionable when Southampton took a 13th-minute lead through a wonderful Nathan Redmond strike after the winger had cut in from the left flank. Roberto Firmino, who led the line in the absence of Sadio Mane, had a header ruled out for offside as the visitors sought a quick way back into the game.

Watch Liverpool's Joel Matip score against Southampton here...

Liverpool, who face Real Madrid in the Champions League final on May 28, drew level in the 27th minute with Takumi Minamino, who spent a loan spell with Southampton last season, firing a fierce shot in at the near post. Defender Joe Gomez, whose Liverpool career has been hampered by injuries, had to be substituted at the interval after suffering what appeared to be an ankle injury just before the break.

The goal had taken the wind out of Southampton`s sails and it was no surprise when Liverpool secured the three points after Kostas Tsimikas’s corner was headed in by Matip in the 67th minute. It was a weak effort by Southampton and Liverpool had little trouble seeing out the rest of the game and setting up what could be a tense final day.

James Milner, the 36-year-old utility player who was given a rare start, praised the back-up players for the way they took on the game. “The guys are incredible. The guys who may not have played as much but you see it in training every day the level they put in and you can see it when they need to step up,” he said.

“It is a special group of players and a special football club. We fight to the end and keep going. All we can do is take it as far as we can,” he added.

